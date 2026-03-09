Revive 33% political reservation for women, urges VIT Chancellor

CHENNAI: Stressing the urgent need for political empowerment of women, VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan has called for the immediate implementation of the law reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in Parliament and state Assemblies.
Presiding over the International Women's Day celebrations at VIT University in Vellore on Monday, Viswanathan highlighted the glaring gender disparity in political representation.
"Women do not yet enjoy equal status, whether globally or in India," he said. Citing UN data, the Chancellor noted that of 193 countries, only 19 have female presidents and 22 have female Prime Ministers. He noted that 106 nations, including developed countries such as the United States, have never elected a woman as head of state.
Highlighting the domestic scenario, Viswanathan noted that women currently hold only 14 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and 10 per cent in state Assemblies. He reminded the audience that while the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, its actual enforcement remains uncertain.
"India ranks 131st in the Gender Equality Index. Countries such as Singapore, Korea, and the UAE are among the top 20. We must progress in this index," he added.
The Chancellor also addressed social issues hindering women's progress, noting that India has 22 crore child marriages. He praised the Tamil Nadu government's 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme but urged its extension to private school students to boost women's labour force participation.
VIT Vice Chairman Sekar Viswanathan emphasised the need for women's economic independence and the elimination of workplace discrimination. "Tamil Nadu was the first to introduce equal property rights for women. Tamil Nadu leads in women's development," he noted.
Chief guest Linda C Sorto, Director of Boeing Engineering Germany, encouraged the girls to face challenges, while honorary guest Divya Amarnath, VP of Human Resources at Red Bus, also addressed the gathering.
During the event, several women and girl students who achieved excellence in various fields were felicitated with awards.