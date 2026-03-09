Revive 33% political reservation for women, urges VIT Chancellor

Presiding over the International Women's Day celebrations at VIT University in Vellore on Monday, Viswanathan highlighted the glaring gender disparity in political representation.

"Women do not yet enjoy equal status, whether globally or in India," he said. Citing UN data, the Chancellor noted that of 193 countries, only 19 have female presidents and 22 have female Prime Ministers. He noted that 106 nations, including developed countries such as the United States, have never elected a woman as head of state.