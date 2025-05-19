Revisiting the Pollachi sexual assault case: 8 survivors, 9 accused, and a 7-year wait for justice

CHENNAI: The crime may have happened in 2019, but the shockwaves are still felt even after six years in the small town of Pollachi, where the heinous chapter of sexual violence finally came to a close last week with a landmark judgement.

The historic verdict from the Coimbatore Mahila Court on May 13, in which nine individuals were convicted in the Pollachi sexual assault case, has once again shed light on the depth of chilling network of exploitation using technology and blackmail faced by women.

While the fact that the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment could be considered a victory for people in several quarters, the case will always be remembered for exposing the appalling lack of safety and security that women face on a daily basis and the need for commitment to efficiently address crimes against women.

A heinous network:

The Pollachi case came to the attention of the public for the first time in February 2019, when a 19-year-old college student lodged a police complaint about a nightmarish sexual assault that she was subjected to. The victim alleged that four men, led by N Sabarirajan, had lured her into meeting them, where they sexually assaulted her in a moving vehicle. The perpetrators reportedly filmed the act and forced her into silence by blackmailing to release the video on social media.

Can of worms:

The woman's complaint that was registered on February 24, 2019 at the Pollach police station, subsequently blew the lid on a criminal operation that preyed on women, mainly belonging to marginalized backgrounds, since 2014.

The accused, including K Thirunavukkarasu, M Sathish, T Vasanthakumar and K Arulanandham, who was a former AIADMK functionary, were the masterminds behind the heinous sexual assaults. Countless women were promised marriage and sexually assaulted which were made into tapes used to blackmail them.

House of horrors:

The gang targeted young women, mainly college students, by befriending them on social media and promising a relationship. They later conned them into coming to isolated locations like a farmhouse in surrounding areas of Pollachi. While the unsuspecting victims walked in, the men subjected them to gang rape, physical torture, and extortion, all the while recording the acts to ensure the victims would never talk about it in public.

Public uproar for justice:

However, after the first complaint was lodged, the case exploded when the survivor’s brother was brutally attacked by the accused for confronting them. Massive protests erupted in Pollachi, with locals alleging police inaction and political interference. With the pressure mounting from all quarters, by mid-March, all four accused were arrested under Sections 354, 366A, 506, and 507 (IPC), with POCSO and IT Act charges being added later.

Of political agendas and pressure:

The case sparked a lot of political controversy owing to the involvement of two accused, Arulanandham and Nagaraj, who were attached to the AIADMK that was the ruling party at the time. With serious allegations of political pressure to overturn the case hovering over the case, protests led by women's organizations like the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) forced the case to be transferred to the CBI.

Suffering in silence:

Eventually, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), took over the case and found that there were over 50 survivors, though many feared to come forward due to family pressure and stigma. With eight more survivors joining the fight, investigations revealed a wider network, with Nirmala Devi, a woman accomplice being arrested for luring victims. The situation further escalated when the gang circulated assault videos on WhatsApp groups to blackmail survivors to force them into silence.

Trial stalled by pandemic:

Following the arrest, the trial crawled due to legal delays during the pandemic while many survivors reported continued harassment which forced some of them to withdraw their complaints. In 2022, the Madras HC intervened and ordered witness protection for the survivors and ordered that to fastrack the proceedings.

Cold crime and hard evidence:

The trial gained momentum when the CBI’s forensic evidence, supported by 48 witnesses and digital surveillance, substantiated charges of gang rape, repeated rape, criminal conspiracy, and extortion.The trial, presided over by Judge R Nandhini Devi at the Coimbatore Mahila Court, was lauded for prioritising the survivors’ privacy and emotional well-being

Call for better laws:

Finally, as a sigh of relief and an attempt to give the victims some closure and justice, the Coimbatore Mahila Court convicted the accused and sentenced them to lifetime imprisonment without remission.The court’s comprehensive verdict also included Rs 85 lakh in compensation for the eight survivors, along with an additional Rs 25 lakhs each from the Tamil Nadu government.

Timeline of the case:

The Pollachi case unfolded over six years, marked by significant developments that occured over time.

February 12, 2019: A 19-year-old survivor reported her assault, kickstarting the investigation.

February 24, 2019: The first FIR was filed at Pollachi East police station against the four main accused.

March 2019: Public outrage and protests by women’s groups prompted the case’s transfer to the CB-CID.

April 2019: The CBI took over the investigation following Supreme Court intervention and public pressure.

2020–2022: The CBI conducted a stringent probe, gathering forensic evidence and witness testimonies despite threats to the survivors.

2023: The trial began in the Coimbatore Mahila Court with in-camera proceedings to protect survivors’ identities.

May 13, 2025: The court delivered its verdict, sentencing all nine accused to life imprisonment and ordering Rs 85 lakhs in compensation for the survivors.

While the case has upheld the public confidence in the judiciary, it has also highlighted the challenges related to women's safety. With speedy trials being the need of the hour, the Pollachi verdict serves as a powerful statement against sexual violence and highlights the need for better laws for women's safety which also focuses on providing the much- needed support to survivors of sexual assault.

