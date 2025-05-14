CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh addl relief to Pollachi sexual assault case survivors

CHENNAI: A day after a Mahila Court in Coimbatore awarded life imprisonment till death to all the nine accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced ₹25 lakh each as compensation to the survivors who fought valiantly for justice in the case.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday night, chief minister Stalin said that justice was delivered and punishment awarded to the accused because of the survivors who not only came forward to courageously lodge complaints but also extended cooperation to the proceedings of the court.

“The courage displayed by the women to fight for justice is commendable. Accordingly, the chief minister has issued orders to hike the compensation provided to the survivors to Rs 25 lakh each in addition to the total compensation of Rs 85 lakh ordered by the court,” a release issued by the state government on Wednesday night said.

Stating that the stringent punishment awarded by the court will act as a deterrent for crimes against women, the statement said the incumbent government has been taking several major initiatives to empower women in addition to creating a secure and safe environment for women in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to an amendment passed in the recently concluded Assembly session and sent for the approval of the union government, the statement said that those committing crimes against women will face dire consequences owing to the amendment providing for imposing stringent punishment for crimes against women.