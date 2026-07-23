Revised timings announced for Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has revised the arrival time of the Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 20603) operating between Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, with the updated schedule set to take effect from September 23.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the train, which departs from Jalpaiguri at 4.45 pm, will now arrive at Tirunelveli railway station at 9.50 pm on the third day of its journey, 10 minutes earlier than its existing scheduled arrival time of 10 pm.
The train will continue to halt at Tirunelveli for five minutes before resuming its journey towards Nagercoil. With the revised timing at Tirunelveli, the train is expected to reach Nagercoil Junction at 11.05 pm, five minutes later than its earlier scheduled arrival.
Southern Railway said the change has been made as part of a revised timetable and urged passengers travelling on the route to take note of the updated timings while planning their journey.