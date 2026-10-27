Revised timetable released for PT classes in Tamil Nadu schools

The department has directed officials to ensure that the revised timetable is implemented in schools during the current academic year. The schedule has been prepared separately for different class groups, taking into account students’ academic requirements and the activities appropriate for their age.

For classes 6-10, the timetable provides 40 periods for subjects and activities listed in the prescribed schedule. Students in Classes 6-8 will have periods for language learning, mathematics, science, social science, physical education and co-curricular activities. Classes 9 and 10 will follow a similar structure, with adjustments to subject allocations.

For classes 11 and 12, the timetable has been divided into science, arts, and vocational streams. Each stream has been allocated 40 periods, covering language and English, core subjects, physical education, and co-curricular activities. Vocational students will also have dedicated periods for related subjects.