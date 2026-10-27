Revised timetable released for PT classes in Tamil Nadu schools

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued a revised timetable for the 2026-27 academic year under the PLAY (Physical Learning, Athletics and Youth) initiative, aiming to provide students with structured opportunities for physical education, sports, music, arts and other co-curricular activities alongside classroom learning.
The Directorate of School Education issued the proceedings, following earlier communications from the department and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The timetable is intended for implementation across schools from classes 1-12.
Under the initiative, schools will allocate dedicated periods for physical education, games, music, arts and crafts, social and emotional learning, school-based co-curricular activities (CCA) and extra-curricular activities (ECA). The programme also incorporates TN SPARK, an initiative focused on developing students’ creativity, scientific thinking and related learning skills.
The department has directed officials to ensure that the revised timetable is implemented in schools during the current academic year. The schedule has been prepared separately for different class groups, taking into account students’ academic requirements and the activities appropriate for their age.
For classes 6-10, the timetable provides 40 periods for subjects and activities listed in the prescribed schedule. Students in Classes 6-8 will have periods for language learning, mathematics, science, social science, physical education and co-curricular activities. Classes 9 and 10 will follow a similar structure, with adjustments to subject allocations.
For classes 11 and 12, the timetable has been divided into science, arts, and vocational streams. Each stream has been allocated 40 periods, covering language and English, core subjects, physical education, and co-curricular activities. Vocational students will also have dedicated periods for related subjects.
The department has asked officials, including district-level and block-level officers, to take steps to implement the timetable. Officials have also been instructed to ensure that schools follow the prescribed allocation of periods.
The initiative seeks to encourage students to develop physical fitness, creativity, teamwork and emotional well-being while ensuring that sports and other activities receive a defined place in the school timetable.