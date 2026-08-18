Revised crop loan waiver: Government deceived us for 3rd time, say farmers

TIRUCHY: In reaction to the revised crop loan waiver, farmers expressed disapproval, stating that the Tamil Nadu government has deceived them for the third consecutive time.
They demanded that the crop loans be converted into Mid Term Conventional Loan under the Cooperative Society Act and distribute loan waiver certificates.
Pointing out that the manner in which the TVK government has handled the crop loan waiver announcement the last two times was disappointing, the farmer leaders said they had no other choice but to intensify their agitation.
As many as 11 farmers' associations, who took part in the protest in Chennai, met the ministers who assured them they would fulfil the demands. “Upon assurance given by the ministers Aadhav Arjuna and N Anand that the loan waiver announcement will be made as per the poll promise, we temporarily called off the protest. However, the loan waiver announcement for the third time too has disappointed the farmers," said PS Masilamani, the general secretary of Tamilga Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI.
Further claiming that the officials have been misguiding the Chief Minister and the ministers, he said there is confusion in the issue. “We lost the trust in the ministers. We feel that we have been cheated and so we have decided to organise a meeting across the State and intensify our protest further," Masilamani said.
Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, the secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said, "If there is financial instability, the government can convert the crop loans into Mid Term Conventional Loan as per the Cooperative Societies Act and distribute waiver certificates to the farmers, in a sort of relief. There is a precedent. Former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa had followed this, which would ease the financial crunch," he noted.
"The Chief Minister himself announced the waiver. It is his responsibility to fulfil the promise. Otherwise, it would certainly reflect in the local body polls," he cautioned.