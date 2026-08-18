Revised crop loan waiver: Government deceived us for 3rd time, say farmers

They demanded that the crop loans be converted into Mid Term Conventional Loan under the Cooperative Society Act and distribute loan waiver certificates.

Pointing out that the manner in which the TVK government has handled the crop loan waiver announcement the last two times was disappointing, the farmer leaders said they had no other choice but to intensify their agitation.

As many as 11 farmers' associations, who took part in the protest in Chennai, met the ministers who assured them they would fulfil the demands. “Upon assurance given by the ministers Aadhav Arjuna and N Anand that the loan waiver announcement will be made as per the poll promise, we temporarily called off the protest. However, the loan waiver announcement for the third time too has disappointed the farmers," said PS Masilamani, the general secretary of Tamilga Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI.