Revise old pension scheme, urge TN group favouring abolition of contributory scheme

CHENNAI: Urging the Tamil Nadu government to revise the old pension scheme, the members of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) abolition movement, including government school teachers across Tamil Nadu have announced a series of protests from January 2025.

The long pending demand still stands unresolved by the government despite various associations bringing it to the notice of the department officials.

In connection with the same, a meeting was held by the CPS abolition movement on Sunday in Madurai. During the meeting, the members discussed bringing the notice of the government to revise the old pension scheme and the demand being highlighted during the winter assembly session from December 9.

In the meeting, it was decided that district-level rallies would be conducted across TN on December 9. Followed by a staff meeting of the movement in all districts in February, March and April.

Subsequently, a campaign is also planned to get the attention of the government in May and respective district-level two-wheeler rallies in July.

The members of the movement further highlighted that if the demands by the government are not met, further strikes will be held from September 2025 till January 2026.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) among 31 demands to the government have urged the government to revoke the new pension scheme in September.

Also, in November 2023, the Association of Tamil Nadu All Government Officers, Teachers, and Local Government Employees Unions, voiced a strong demand for the complete cancellation of the new pension scheme.

The union calls for an immediate reinstatement of the old pension structure that was in effect before April 1, 2003.