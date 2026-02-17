Revise monthly pension to Rs 6K, PwDs urge government

The first round of protest was held a week ago and after a brief hiatus, the protest was resumed here on Tuesday (February 17).

As per official data, there are 14 lakh PwDs in TN, out of which, over 8.52 lakh people receive monthly assistance from the government. Till 2022, it was Rs 1,000 for persons below 75% disability and Rs 1,500 for those above the cap.