Revise fares, protect sector, private bus owners urge CM Vijay

A delegation led by federation secretary Dharmaraj, president Thangaraj and treasurer Chidambaram met the CM at the Secretariat on Wednesday and submitted their demands.

According to the federation, the CM assured them that their representations would be examined and appropriate action taken. “Around 4,600 private buses operate across TN, excluding Chennai, Madurai, Nagercoil and Ooty. Nearly 70% of the routes are running at a loss," lamented Dharmaraj.