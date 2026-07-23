Revise fares, protect sector, private bus owners urge CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Private Bus Owners Federation has urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene to protect the private bus industry, citing mounting losses due to rising operating costs and the absence of a fare revisionsince 2018.
A delegation led by federation secretary Dharmaraj, president Thangaraj and treasurer Chidambaram met the CM at the Secretariat on Wednesday and submitted their demands.
According to the federation, the CM assured them that their representations would be examined and appropriate action taken. “Around 4,600 private buses operate across TN, excluding Chennai, Madurai, Nagercoil and Ooty. Nearly 70% of the routes are running at a loss," lamented Dharmaraj.
Pointing to rising diesel prices, he added: “It costs Rs 63/litre in 2018, and that was when bus fares were last revised – to around Rs 100/litre. But now, the cost of spare parts has increased by up to 50%. Operators are finding it increasingly difficult to absorb the losses.”
The federation also expressed concern over the delay in taking a final decision on the report submitted by the committee to examine fare revision. “We provide jobs to around 3 lakh people and cater to several lakh passengers every day. The government must take steps to ensure the industry’s viability,” he said.