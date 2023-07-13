Review public grievances every month, Nehru tells officials

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru chaired a review meeting with the bureaucrats on Wednesday, and instructed the officials to review grievances raised by the public on a monthly basis.

Several complaints regarding drinking water, sewage facilities, damaged roads, improvement of water bodies, construction and repair of parks, and playgrounds were discussed during the review meeting.

The complaints were forwarded to the concerned officials. And, project proposals for new works are being prepared, a press release said.

“Officials should prepare reports and proposals related to new petitions from the public, and submit them to the head-office. Also, the civic body authorities must carry out inspections every day, and focus especially on the works regarding water supply, road development, desilting storm water drain, and culverts before the onset of the northeast monsoon,” the minister pointed out.

Nehru also stated that during the monthly review meeting, the status of public grievances should be discussed. And, that the lack of basic facilities of people should be addressed at the earliest.

Neeraj Mittal, CMD-Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO), K Karthikeyan, Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, R Kirlosh Kumar, MD of the Metro Water board, and other senior officials participated in the meeting.