Reverse LPG price hike, CM Stalin urges Centre

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin said the Centre should act keeping in mind the hardships faced by the public, particularly those dependent on commercial gas for their livelihoods.

"As predicted, the BJP-led Union government has increased LPG prices immediately after the elections. When global crude oil prices declined, the benefit was not passed on to the people. Now, citing global tensions to raise prices without regard for public welfare is unacceptable," he said.