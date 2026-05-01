Tamil Nadu

Reverse LPG price hike, CM Stalin urges Centre

The Chief Minister pointed out that the hike would significantly affect hotels, eateries and small-scale establishments, and warned of a cascading impact on prices and livelihoods.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin(Photo: @mkstalin)
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CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged the Union government to roll back the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, stating that it would adversely impact small businesses and the hospitality sector.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin said the Centre should act keeping in mind the hardships faced by the public, particularly those dependent on commercial gas for their livelihoods.

"As predicted, the BJP-led Union government has increased LPG prices immediately after the elections. When global crude oil prices declined, the benefit was not passed on to the people. Now, citing global tensions to raise prices without regard for public welfare is unacceptable," he said.

Union government must recognise the burden on common people and businesses and reverse the price increase at the earliest

-- MK Stalin, Chief Minister

The Chief Minister pointed out that the hike would significantly affect hotels, eateries and small-scale establishments, and warned of a cascading impact on prices and livelihoods.

Appealing to the Centre to reconsider its decision, Stalin said the government must recognise the burden on common people and businesses and reverse the price increase at the earliest.

CM Stalin
Union government
LPG cylinder

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