Revenue officials seal two illegally functioning cracker godowns

CHENNAI: The Revenue officials sealed two cracker godowns which were functioning illegally on Friday.



Selvakumar (40) of Mananchery in Kundrathur near Kancheepuram used to sell crackers in the locality every year. He would be selling crackers throughout the year for functions and said he had got permission from the government to have crackers in the godown.

However, recently the Kancheepuram direct administration received a piece of information that Selvakumar is selling crackers illegally and he has not got any permission from the government.

Following that, on Friday night the Revenue officials along with the Kundrathur police who went for a raid to the godown found that Selvakumar had more than 500 boxes of crackers but he had not got any permission from the government. Soon the officials seized the crackers and sealed the godown.

Further during the inquiry, the police found that a gang used to smuggle crackers from Sivakasi and kept them in a godown in Karaima Nagar near Anagaputhur.

There few workers would segregate the crackers and then Selvakumar would bring them to Kundrathur for sale.

The officials who visited the Karaima Nagar godown at midnight found there were many bundles of crackers and few workers were packing them. The officials sealed the godown and seized the crakers worth over one crore. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.