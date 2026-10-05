Revenue officials seal factory storing fireworks illegally in Thoothukudi

Following repeated complaints against TESCO over the alleged illegal storage of fireworks, officials from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Industrial Safety and Health Department conducted an inspection at the unit, an official source said.

During the inspection, officials found fireworks being illegally stored in two containers and a building on the factory premises. They also detected variations in the quantity of sulphur, the source said.