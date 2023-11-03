Revenue officials recovered govt property worth 800 crores near Kathipara flyover

CHENNAI: The Revenue officials recovered government property worth 800 crores near the Kathipara flyover on Thursday.



The government property of 4.5 acres is situated near the Kathipara flyover. The land was encroached by private firms and commercial complexes, and a bank and houses were constructed on the land. The officials found that land was also not taken on lease and no money was paid to the government for the property. Soon the Chengalpattu district administration ordered the Pallavaram revenue officials to seal the property.

On Thursday morning, the Revenue officials and the local police went to the spot and sealed the commercial complex, bank and a few houses. The overall value of the land was worth nearly 800 crores.