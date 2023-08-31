Revenue officials protest seeking proper infra

TIRUCHY: Members of Tamil Nadu Revenue officers’ union Thanjavur unit on Wednesday staged a protest demanding proper infrastructure to execute their duties.

The members gathered at the Collectorate premises led by the district president Parthasarathy and demanded to withdraw the suspension order of Kallakurichi Tahsildar. They condemned the police for arresting the protesting officials and threatening them of further action.

The members, who raised slogans in support of their demand, charged that there was no proper infrastructure for carrying out works under online process. They also charged that the government has been forcing them to work even during the late nights on the works related to Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. “We work despite several problems, including failure of proper infrastructure and facilities which results in poor health of the officials,” they said. During their protest, several regular works, including uploading and verifying the details about the beneficiaries of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme were hit.