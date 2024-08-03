Revenue official held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

TIRUCHY: A revenue assistant from Thuvakudi Municipality was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for fixing vacant site tax in Tiruchy on Friday.

According to the DVAC, P Parivel, a resident from Sundar Nagar near KK Nagar in Tiruchy had purchased a housing site at Abiramapuram in Thuvakudi and approached the Revenue Assistant Soundarapandian to fix the vacant land tax for the site. However, the official received the application and asked Parivel to meet him after 15 days.

Accordingly, Parivel met Soundarapandian at the Thuvakudi Municipality on July 29 and inquired about the status of his application. But the official demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from him for the process and after negotiation, he agreed to Rs 50,000.

However, Parivel filed a complaint with the DVAC. The team headed by the DSP Manikandan rushed to the Thuvakudi Municipality and caught Soundarapandian red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Parivel. Subsequently, he was arrested and was produced before the court.