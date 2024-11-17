Revenge killing: Five surrender before police in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Five accused in connection with a revenge murder case surrendered before the police at Manapparai in Tiruchy on Saturday.

On Friday, G Vishnu (24), a Kodiyalam resident in Tiruchy, was travelling in a bus to Chathiram bus stand.

When the bus was nearing Thindukarai, one of the five-member gang that followed the bus got into it and pushed Vishnu on the road.

When Vishnu fell on the road, the rest of the gang members attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped from the spot.

The police, meanwhile, registered a case and were searching for the accused.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the gang members identified as Akash (23), Manimaran (22) and three other minors from Kodiyalam surrendered before the Manapparai police.

Upon interrogation, the special team found that three more youth were also involved in the murder and the police were searching for them.