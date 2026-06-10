Reveal real reasons for power cuts: Velmurugan

In a statement, he said that prolonged nighttime power outages were affecting the daily lives of people in several parts of the State. Despite repeated claims that Tamil Nadu was a power-surplus State, residents continued to face lengthy power cuts, he stated.

Velmurugan sought clarity on whether the outages were due to a shortfall in power generation, administrative failures, maintenance work, or the diversion of electricity meant for the public to meet the requirements of large corporate firms.