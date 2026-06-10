Reveal real reasons for power cuts: Velmurugan

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan on Tuesday urged the State government to disclose the actual reasons behind the recurring power cuts reported across the State and take immediate, transparent steps to address the issue.
In a statement, he said that prolonged nighttime power outages were affecting the daily lives of people in several parts of the State. Despite repeated claims that Tamil Nadu was a power-surplus State, residents continued to face lengthy power cuts, he stated.
Velmurugan sought clarity on whether the outages were due to a shortfall in power generation, administrative failures, maintenance work, or the diversion of electricity meant for the public to meet the requirements of large corporate firms.
He said children were unable to sleep comfortably on hot nights, while elderly residents were experiencing breathing difficulties due to the outages.
Alleging that those responsible for explaining the situation to the public were maintaining silence, Velmurugan reiterated his demand that the government openly explain the reasons for the power cuts and take corrective action.