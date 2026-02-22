Revamped e-Vaadagai app launched for ryots

The application was inaugurated by MRK Panneerselvam, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, at the Dharmapuri Marketing Committee office in Mathikonpalayam. The initiative, developed by the Agricultural Engineering department for Rs 37.88 lakh, expands the scope of the existing e-Vaadagai platform to integrate machinery owned by Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies and private operators.

Announced in the 2024-25 Agriculture Budget, the upgraded platform seeks to simplify rental procedures, enhance service delivery through technology and increase the utilisation of farm equipment across the State.