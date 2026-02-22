Revamped e-Vaadagai app launched for ryots

CHENNAI: The State government launched the upgraded e-Vaadagai 2.0 mobile application on Saturday (February 21), enabling farmers to book agricultural machinery online with greater ease and transparency.
The application was inaugurated by MRK Panneerselvam, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, at the Dharmapuri Marketing Committee office in Mathikonpalayam. The initiative, developed by the Agricultural Engineering department for Rs 37.88 lakh, expands the scope of the existing e-Vaadagai platform to integrate machinery owned by Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies and private operators.
Announced in the 2024-25 Agriculture Budget, the upgraded platform seeks to simplify rental procedures, enhance service delivery through technology and increase the utilisation of farm equipment across the State.
Integrated with the Uzhavar mobile application, e-Vaadagai 2.0 enables farmers to reserve tractors, paddy transplanters, harvesters and drones from their location, eliminating intermediaries and reducing costs. The platform also ensures direct coordination between farmers and service providers, improving transparency and reliability.
According to official data, 892 cooperative societies and 5,952 private machinery owners, totalling 6,844 service providers, have registered on the portal, offering 9,359 machines and 6,780 implements for rental.
Describing the initiative as a step towards digital transformation in agriculture, the Minister urged farmers to utilise the platform to enhance productivity and income.