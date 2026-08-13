Revaluation for Classes 11, 12 supplementary exam open on August 14

Candidates can visit www.dge.tn.gov.in to download. They must enter their registration number and date of birth to download scanned copies of the answer sheets for the applied subjects.

Candidates who wish to apply for revaluation or retotalling must visit the same DGE website and download the prescribed application form. The completed application should be prepared in two copies and submitted between 11 am on August 14 and 5 pm on August 17.

As August 15 and 16 are government holidays, they are excluded from the application period.