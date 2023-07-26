Retrieve encroached water body from cement firm: Ryots

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur farmers appealed to the district administration to initiate action against Ultra Tech Cement factory, which has reportedly encroached the water body for construction of their building. The farmers, who participated in the grievances meet on Tuesday, submitted a petition with Ariyalur Collector J Anne Mary Swarna demanding action against Ultra Tech Cement factory.

“The cement factory has encroached on the water body for the construction of their building at Reddipalayam. The High Court has also confirmed it and ordered the concerned departments to remove the encroachment, but no action has so far been initiated,” charged Thanga Dharmarajan, District president of the Federation of the Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers Associations.

He also demanded the Collector to initiate action against the officials of the concerned department for their lethargic attitude in clearing the encroachment. “The water bodies encroached by the cement factory should soon be retrieved and desilted for the public use,” he said.