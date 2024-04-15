Retrieval of Katchatheevu islet is an international issue, says Vanathi

CHENNAI: The National President of BJP Mahila Morcha, Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday said the retrieval of Katchatheevu islet is an international issue and the BJP government will take all possible effort to save the islet in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters at Kamalalayam, Vanathi Srinivasan said. "The retrieval of Katchatheevu islet is an international issue. The BJP government will take any possible effort to save the islet in the coming days. Action will be taken to ensure that the rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen are not affected in the case of Katchatheevu."

"Not just Katchatheevu, the BJP will improve relations with neighbouring countries so that India's sovereignty and security are not affected, including river water issues with countries like China, Pakistan and Bangladesh, " Vanathi said while explaining the features of BJP's manifesto to the reporters here.

Responding to a question of not criticising AIADMK in the past, the BJP MLA said since the BJP were in alliance with AIADMK (in 2019 and 2021 elections), we maintained the alliance Dharma.

"Even Vaiko had made serious accusations against DMK. Why don't you ask him why he joined hands with DMK? We were in alliance with the AIADMK for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2021 Assembly elections and we were maintaining the alliance dharma. As we are not together now, we're criticising AIADMK as a corrupt party, " she noted.

Slamming the ruling DMK, Vanathi Srinivasan said for 50 years the DMK has been doing politics as if Tamil language belongs to them and no one can save Tamil except them.

"But, with our (BJP) announcement of establishing a Thiruvalluvar cultural centre, which was only within a state called Tamil Nadu, is going to be taken worldwide. Our manifesto is not only for the next five years but also a score card of the progress done in the last 10 years, " added Vanathi.