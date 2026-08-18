Retired woman doctor loses Rs 98 lakh in digital arrest scam in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A retired woman doctor was conned of Rs 98 lakh by cyber fraudsters through a ‘digital arrest’ in Coimbatore.
Police said the complainant, a retired government doctor residing with her mother in the city, had received a WhatsApp video call from a man who claimed to be a senior official of the CBI.
Threatening action by accusing her of doing illegal money transfers, he placed her under digital arrest.
He asked her to transfer the money to the accounts they provided, claiming it would be returned after verification.
The doctor transferred her entire savings of Rs 98 lakh, after which the caller went unreachable. Coimbatore city cyber crime police registered a case.
Police said more than 10,000 online fraud complaints had been received so far this year, with victims losing around Rs 48 crore.