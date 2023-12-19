Retired railway employee dies by suicide in Ponmalai hospital

TIRUCHY: A retired railway employee on Monday hanged himself at Railway workshop in Ponmalai, where he was under treatment for his ailment.

It is said, Haridas (66), a retired railway employee, residing at Vilar in Thanjavur was admitted in the Ponmalai railway hospital for some ailment.

Even after two days of his admission in the hospital, no one from his family had visited him in the hospital.

Haridas was upset and he was not talking to anyone in the hospital.

On Monday afternoon, Haridas who appeared frustrated hanged himself in a secluded place in the hospital.

On information, the Ponmalai police along with the Railway police rushed to the hospital, retrieved the body, and sent it to Tiruchy GH for postmortem.

Ponmalai police registered a case and are investigating.

