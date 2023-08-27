Retired professor held for shooting street dogs in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A retired professor from Tiruchy was arrested on charges of killing a street dog on Saturday by gunshot.

Sivakumar (60), a retired professor from Kurinji Street in Karumandapam, possessed a licensed air gun and it is said that there were several complaints against Sivakumar that he has been shooting at the street dogs and killing several of them.

Meanwhile on Thursday night, Sivakumar had reportedly killed a street dog and his neighbour Subramanian, who contacted the emergency no 100 and lodged a complaint against Sivakumar.

Subsequently, based on the complaint, Cantonment police registered a case against Sivakumar and arrested him on Saturday.

