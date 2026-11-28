The decision was taken after the judges held a review meeting with the temple's hereditary priests at a hotel near Madurai airport. Considering public safety, they decided that only 16 members would be sent to the pillar to perform the ritual.

After arriving at Madurai airport, the two retired judges had told reporters that they had just received a copy of the Supreme Court order and would share further details after going through it.

Meanwhile, around 130 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed on the hill and began making arrangements around the Deepathoon pillar. They also reviewed security measures in consultation with the Tamil Nadu police.

Following the Supreme Court's order, CRPF personnel took control of the temple and the Thiruparankundram hills, while local police were deployed along the girivalam route around the temple.

Around 50 devotees gathered at the Palani Andavar entrance to the hill to witness the lighting of the Deepam in the evening. However, CRPF personnel denied them entry.