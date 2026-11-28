MADURAI: A 16-member team will climb Thiruparankundram hill at 5 pm on Saturday to light the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon pillar, following a decision by retired Madras High Court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the temple's administration and implement its directive.
The decision was taken after the judges held a review meeting with the temple's hereditary priests at a hotel near Madurai airport. Considering public safety, they decided that only 16 members would be sent to the pillar to perform the ritual.
After arriving at Madurai airport, the two retired judges had told reporters that they had just received a copy of the Supreme Court order and would share further details after going through it.
Meanwhile, around 130 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed on the hill and began making arrangements around the Deepathoon pillar. They also reviewed security measures in consultation with the Tamil Nadu police.
Following the Supreme Court's order, CRPF personnel took control of the temple and the Thiruparankundram hills, while local police were deployed along the girivalam route around the temple.
Around 50 devotees gathered at the Palani Andavar entrance to the hill to witness the lighting of the Deepam in the evening. However, CRPF personnel denied them entry.
Muslim devotees visited the Hazrat Sultan Sikkandar Badusha Auliya Dargah during the morning, while Hindu devotees also began gathering from various places to witness the lamp being lit on the hilltop pillar. Additional CRPF personnel from Chennai and Bengaluru were expected to arrive in the afternoon.
The developments follow the Supreme Court's November 27 order issuing contempt notices to the Tamil Nadu government for failing to comply with its earlier directive to light the lamp on the stone pillar on November 24, during the Karthigai Deepam festival, as a one-time measure.
The state government had instead followed the customary practice of lighting the lamp at the Uchi Pillaiyar temple. It maintained that the temple's trustees had unanimously decided to continue with the customary location, citing religious traditions, customary practices, agama regulations and established ritual procedures followed for generations, after obtaining the priests' opinion.
In its order, the Supreme Court also suspended the temple's board of trustees and replaced it with the two retired High Court judges to oversee its administration and ensure implementation of the directive.