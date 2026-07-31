Retired judge-led panel to check school fees

COIMBATORE: School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Thursday said a committee headed by a retired judge and comprising education experts will be constituted to monitor the collection of excess fees in schools.
The Minister told reporters here that the proposed panel would examine grievances related to school fees and ensure greater transparency.
"Several important announcements are expected during the upcoming budget as detailed studies were conducted on adoption of modern technology in classrooms. The government plans to introduce a dedicated computer science subject for students from Class 6 onwards. Steps are also being taken to improve the maintenance of toilets and other basic facilities in government schools," he said.
Rajmohan said enrolment in government schools has increased this academic year compared to the previous year as more parents are showing interest in enrolling their children in government primary schools due to improvements in the public education system.
"The department is also identifying students who have discontinued their education and taking steps to bring them back into schools," he said.