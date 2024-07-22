Retired ISRO scientist's house in Nagapattinam burgled; 200 sovereign of gold ornaments, Rs 12 lakh cash missing

CHENNAI: A gang of burglars stole gold jewels worth 200 sovereign and Rs 12 lakh cash after breaking into retired ISRO scientist Bagavathiappan's residence in Vadasery area of Nagapattinam district.

According to Thanthi TV, the man was away from home at the time of the robbery as he had gone to take his wife to her mother's house.

When he returned to his house in Shakti Nagar area, he was shocked to find the lock broken open and his jewellery and cash stolen.

On information, Vadasery cops conducted a search with the assistance of sniper dogs and handprint experts.

More details on the case is awaited