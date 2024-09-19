Begin typing your search...

    Retired headmaster duped of Rs 85 L in return for shares in private school, three including BEO arrested

    Chitra (58), a BEO in Alangayam in Tirupathur district, her husband Selvam (65) and Sampath (67) promised Parthasarathy (75) of Natrampalli to get him shares of a private school and get high returns as profits.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Sep 2024 3:19 AM GMT
    Retired headmaster duped of Rs 85 L in return for shares in private school, three including BEO arrested
    X

    Representative image of a person arrested 

    COIMBATORE: Lured by high profits and benefits, a retired headmaster was swindled Rs 85 lakh by three persons, including a Block Educational Officer (BEO) and her husband in Tirupathur.

    Chitra (58), a BEO in Alangayam in Tirupathur district, her husband Selvam (65) and Sampath (67) promised Parthasarathy (75) of Natrampalli to get him shares of a private school and get high returns as profits.

    They asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh as the first instalment and Rs 35 lakh in the second instalment to become a shareholder in the private school. When he sought the benefits, the trio dodged him and gave him an improper response.

    Suspecting that he was scammed, he registered a complaint with the police. Dharmapuri crime branch registered a case based on his complaint and arrested all three. They also suspect the trio similarly duped many others of up to Rs 12 crore. Further inquiries are underway.

    Tamil NaduBlock Educational OfficerDharmapuri crime branch
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick