Retired CMC professor Dr Debashish dies in car accident near Vellore

VELLORE: Dr Debashish Danda, a retired professor of Christian Medical College (CMC), died in a car accident on Saturday.

He had served CMC’s Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology. He met with a car accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway at Alamelumangapuram on the outskirts of Vellore town.

He retired on October 28 last year after serving in CMC for 27 years. The recipient of many awards and with numerous peer-reviewed publications to his credit, he was currently serving at a Bengaluru-based private hospital.

He leaves behind his wife Sumita Danda, head of the clinical genetics department in CMC, and a son who is currently in college.