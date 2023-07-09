Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 July 2023 8:00 PM GMT
Rethinavelu thanks govt after appointed member of Traders Welfare Board
MADURAI: The State government has nominated S Rethinavelu, the President of Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as a member of the Traders Welfare Board, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Rethinavelu on Saturday thanked the Chief Minister for being given the responsibility. Rethinavelu is a vocal representative of the business community from Madurai. He has been into many government appointments in the past. Earlier, Rethinavelu also discharged his duty as president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai.

RethinaveluPresident of Agro Food Chamber of CommerceChief Minister MK StalinTraders Welfare Board
DTNEXT Bureau

