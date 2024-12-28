Retd TN transport corpn workers to hold protest over DA hike on Dec 30, 31

CHENNAI: The retired transport corporation employees have announced that they will hold a demonstration, tying a black cloth around their mouths, in protest against the non-revision of the dearness allowance (DA) for the past nine years and the DMK government’s failure to fulfill electoral promises.

“Both the previous AIADMK government and the present DMK government have failed to meet the important demands of the 96,000 pensioners and families of the transport corporation workers,” the general secretary of the Transport Corporations Retired Employees Welfare Association K Karsan said in a statement.

He said the dearness allowance meant to compensate for the price rise was part of the pension, but the DA has not been hiked for the past nine years. He added that despite several protests and multiple court orders, the Dravidian Model government, which propagates social justice, is appealing the court orders on hiking the DA.

“The terminal benefits like provident funds and gratuity should be paid within 30 days of the workers' retirement. But the government has kept delaying the terminal benefit payments for over 21 months,” he said.

Pointing out that Chief Minister MK Stalin as opposition leader promised to solve the issues of the transport corporation workers in 100 days if voted into power, he noted the chief minister has not uttered a word in this regard even after 1000 days have gone since he assumed office.

“To bring to the attention of the chief minister, the retired transport corporation workers would protest, tying a black cloth around their mouths in front of the divisional offices of the Corporation on December 30 and 31,” he said.