Retd DGP Jangid awarded doctorate

CHENNAI: Retired director general of police, S R Jangid was awarded doctorate by Madras University for his research on quantification techniques of police performance. He had carried out theresearch from the year 2014 to 2023. "I tried to find a technique to measure the performance of each police station, rather than sticking oral observation by some officials. In my paper I have suggested three steps to evaluate each police station.

Each step should carry equal marks. First step to evaluate the station with government data on performance of the station. Second part is to get the feedback from stake holders including victim, suspect, witness, petitioner and counter petitioner. Third part is to get the general perception of public about the station. Each part will carry equal weightage when it comes to measuring the performance, " noted Jangid, when asked about gist of his research paper. A 1995 batch IPS officer, Jangid retired from service in the year 2019.

