Retd AD, inspector get 4-year jail term in bribe case

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy court on Thursday awarded four years imprisonment to a retired Assistant Director of Drugs control and the drug inspector for accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 for issuing license to open medical equipment sales centre while they were in service.

According to the prosecution, on May 19, 2008, Anbarasu from Woraiyur applied for a license to start a medical equipment sales centre with the drugs control unit of Tiruchy. However, the then Assistant Director Parthiban and Inspector Sivapunniyam demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000. Anbarasu, who did not want to give bribe, lodged a complaint with the Tiruchy DVAC and they were caught red-handed and later they were arrested.

The case was in progress with the special court here and on Thursday the judge awarded four years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each to Parthiban and Sivapunniyam.