Retaining wall of Sengipatti road bridge collapses  

TIRUCHY: The retaining walls of the elevated road bridge at Sengipatti in Tiruchy-Thanjavur bypass collapsed on Tuesday and the experts led by professors from NIT, Tiruchy have commenced the study and feasibility to rectify the problem.

Due to heavy rains in and around Sengipatti in Thanjavur district on Monday late hours and on Tuesday early hours, the retaining walls of the elevated bridge in the locality had collapsed.

The bridge plays a key role in connecting Tiruchy-Thanjavur, Thanjavur–Gandharvakottai and Thanjavur–Boothalur.

The public who noticed it, passed on the information to the Highways department officials who rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Subsequently, the traffic was diverted averting the bridge.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers associations and the members of CPM gathered at the spot and were involved in a road block protest. District Collector Deepak Jacob rushed to the spot and conducted talks. After assurance by the collector for rectifying the problems, the protest was withdrawn.

In the meantime, NHAI Project Director Ganesh Kumar, NIT, Tiruchy professors Baskaran and Muthukumaran visited the spot and conducted a study. They also collected samples of the sand for further study.

The NHAI officials said, as many as eight panels of the bridge had collapsed and the vehicle movement was stopped to avert further damage. “Based on the recommendations of the NIT, Tiruchy team, steps would be initiated. The works would commence in a month”, said an official.