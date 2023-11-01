Resume paddy procurement: Anbumani urges TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to resume direct procurement of paddy as the farmers are suffering due to government action of stopping procurement.

"Even as paddy harvesting is nearing completion in Cauvery irrigated districts, direct procurement has been stopped without any prior announcement in many places. Due to this, farmers are struggling to sell their produce," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that farmers are trying to sell paddy before the monsoon intensifies.

If they sell paddy before it rains, they could celebrate the Diwali festival.

Actions of officers are against the expectations of the farmers.

"Due to drought, 2 lakh acres of paddy field out of 5.5 lakh acres withered. Yield has been reduced in 1.5 lakh acres. Crops that evaded all this will go to waste if the government procures them," he opined.

Anbumani urged the government to resume direct procurement in Cauvery delta and help farmers celebrate the festival.