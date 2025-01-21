Resume MRTS train services from Tiruvallur to Velachery, Tambaram: Passengers

CHENNAI: More than two months after the resumption of MRTS train services from Chennai Beach, the Southern Railway has yet to resume the cross-sectoral services from Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Tiruvallur, Gummidipoondi, Avadi, and Pattabiram Military Siding section to Velachery on the MRTS section and Tambaram on EMU section, much to the anguish of suburban passengers.

MRTS services were halted between Chennai Beach and Chintadripet stations due to the Beach and Egmore fourth railway line project work, which began in August 2023. The work was completed and services resumed on October 29 last year.

Though the regular MRTS services from Chennai Beach to Velachery commenced, the popular cross-sectoral services from Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Gummidipoondi and Avadi to Velachery via Chennai Beach have yet to resume, lament passengers. These services were used by office goers, IT employees, college students, employees from Chepauk and the Secretariat to reach their destinations.

Commuters from suburbs like Avadi, Pattabiram, Gummidipoondi and Arakkonam, who travel on the MRTS section had to get down at Beach station and board a connecting train. This was particularly difficult for office-goers and senior citizens.

“Despite the resumption of services from Beach to Velachery in October last year, direct connectivity is still unavailable even after completing the fourth railway line works. The resumption of services will reduce the burden of commuters travelling from suburbs,” said T Sadagopan, president, TN Progressive Consumer Centre.

S Murugaiyan, Thiruninravur Rail Passenger Welfare Association said that 13 direct train services were operated to Velachery from Tiruvallur but it was reduced to 8 after the commencement of the fourth railway line work restricting the service till Beach station. “Delayed arrival of direct trains to Beach station affects passengers who intend to change to the MRTS that runs in 20-minute frequency. Sometimes, commuters were forced to wait 30 minutes for the train,” he added.

To avoid the delay, some commuters board trains to Central station and change to MRTS at Park Town Station for their commute. “Two years ago, I used to board a direct train to Velachery at Avadi at 7.10 am to reach Queen Mary’s College. Now, I board the Central-bound train and take the MRTS train at Park Town to reach Light House station,” rued Nivetha, a college student.

Y Jayapaulraj, former member, Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai Division, SR said that more passengers on the Central-Tiruvallur section changed to EMU service at Park Station. “Earlier, there was a cross-sectoral service from Tiruvallur to Tambaram. It should be resumed for the convenience of passengers in the western suburbs,” he said.

When contacted, an official attached to the SR’s Chennai division said, “MRTS has cancelled 50 services for maintenance work. The direct trains to suburbs will resume from March onwards.”