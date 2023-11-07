Results of Group 2, 2A Mains exam will be out in Dec first week: Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: TN Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Thangam Thennarasu has announced that the TNPSC Group 2, 2A results will be out in the first week of December.

He said in an official statement that the exam was held on 25 February, 2023, he further stated that the Union Commission takes five months in publishing results, and the State Commission to is functioning as active.

Thennarasu added that, "While the evaluation began in March there was just one computer centre in TNPSC, causing a delay in beginnning the evaluation process. To avoid such delays in future, Chief Minister Stalin alloted a sum of Rs 1 crore on war-footing to set up another computer centre. Work has been going on swiftly since the setting up of the computer centre and 80 percent of the work has been completely." Stalin will be handing appointment orders for 6,000 successful candidates, he added.

Thennarasu further said already 13,000 appointment orders were handed by the CM. He expressed confidence that more 10,000 appointments would be made in the financial year 2023-24.