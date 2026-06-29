Results for TNPSC Group 2, 2A mains announced

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the results of the combined civil services exam – Group 2 and Group 2A mains. In a statement, TNPSC said that candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks and rank details on the official TNPSC website (https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/).
The preliminary exam for Group 2 and Group 2A posts was conducted on September 28, 2025. Candidates, who cleared the preliminary exam, appeared for the main exam held on February 22 for Group 2 services, and March 15 for Group 2A services.
Through this recruitment drive, TNPSC aims to fill 828 vacancies, including 80 posts under Group 2 services and 748 posts under Group 2A services. The TNPSC notification covered 11 categories of posts under Group 2 and 34 categories under Group 2A.
In the preliminary examination, over 5.53 lakh candidates were admitted, of which more 4.20 lakh candidates appeared for the test. For the mains, 987 candidates appeared for Group 2 services, while 8,697 candidates attended the Group 2A mains exam.
Following this, TNPSC uploaded the marks and rank list of candidates on its official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates regarding the next stages of the selection process.