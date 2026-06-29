Results for TNPSC Group 2, 2A mains announced

The preliminary exam for Group 2 and Group 2A posts was conducted on September 28, 2025. Candidates, who cleared the preliminary exam, appeared for the main exam held on February 22 for Group 2 services, and March 15 for Group 2A services.

Through this recruitment drive, TNPSC aims to fill 828 vacancies, including 80 posts under Group 2 services and 748 posts under Group 2A services. The TNPSC notification covered 11 categories of posts under Group 2 and 34 categories under Group 2A.