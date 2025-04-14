Restrictions put the Nilgiris tourism sector in despair

COIMBATORE: As the Nilgiris gears up for the summer season, key stakeholders in the tourism sector have raised serious concerns about the new e-pass system, which restricts the number of vehicles entering the district.

Sharing its borders with Kerala and Karnataka, the hill district has a large number of people from both these states, settled down in Ooty, Coonoor, Gudalur and across the hill district.

“A significant number of relatives and family members from the neighbouring states visit their houses in the Nilgiris for family functions, vacations and also on casual visits. Even though they do not come under the category of tourists, they too have to avail e-pass. Notably, the district also serves as a transit route for people to travel between Kerala and Karnataka. Yet, they cut into the share of tourists, thereby taking a toll on the tourism sector with the implementation of limitations in granting e-passes to vehicles,” said Sadiq, vice president of the Nilgiris All Tourists Association.

Similarly, a large number of people native to the Nilgiris have moved over to plains for reasons like education, work, and also conducive climatic conditions.

“I moved to Chennai for a job and have settled down with my family here over the last two decades. Every time, during my visit to Ooty, where my parents reside, I have to avail of an e-pass to go by my Chennai-registered car. I am anxious that limiting the number of e-passes may disrupt my frequent plans to visit my hometown,” said S Karthikeyan, a marketing professional in Chennai.

Like him, many residents settled down in Coimbatore and neighbouring districts also take frequent trips to the hills during weekends to look after their ancestral tea estates in the hills.

Notably, in Kodaikanal, which has a single taluk, a maximum of 4,000 vehicles are allowed to enter on weekdays and 6000 on weekends during the period from April 1 to June 30.

Whereas, in the Nilgiris, which has six taluks, Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Gudalur and Pandalur, only a maximum of 6,000 vehicles are allowed on weekdays and 8,000 vehicles on weekends, which is grossly inadequate.

Being so, the traders fear that a sizable chunk of 50 per cent of vehicles bound to the district may be non-tourists.

“If the e-pass system is not lifted and such a plaguing situation continues, then there is no other option than to quit the tourism business and leave the district as well,” say traders.

There are more than four lakh people, including two lakh traders, dependent on the tourism sector in the Nilgiris for their livelihood. Recently, the traders organised a one-day bandh by shutting down commercial establishments, hotels, and shops, demanding to lift the e-pass system, which turned out to be nearly total.

Compared to previous years, this season has remained dull since the start of April, and occupancy has been dull in cottages, resorts, and lodges. Because of the decline in tourists, the rooms fetch a lower rental, unlike the previous peak seasons.

“Rather than restricting vehicle entries, the tourism sector has put forth alternative plans like establishing better parking facilities in Thalaikundha, where there is ample land availability and improving public transport facilities to avoid decongestion in the hills,” said AS Sadiq.

“People call for bookings, but when we inform them of the e-pass, they make alternate plans and look for other tourist destinations. It is not only a loss of revenue for the tourism sector but also for the government, which earns a significant income through tax,” he added.

Even when the e-pass system was introduced last year, the footfall to the Nilgiris began to decline and took a toll on tourism-related businesses.

There may be up to 3,000 vehicles passing from Kerala to Karnataka for tourist purposes and on business visits almost on a daily basis.

“A proper study should be done before arriving at the figures on the number of vehicles. Business establishments are now wearing a deserted look due to a dip in arrivals. The usual crowd is missing. Until the expert committee comprising experts from IIT-M analyses these issues and submits its report, the vehicle entry restrictions to the hill station could have been put on a halt,” Mohammed Farooq, president of Tamil Nadu Traders Association-Nilgiri district.

An official of the Horticulture Department said that tourist flow has come down due to e-pass restrictions.

“However, footfalls remain normal during weekends with 12,000 people visiting the GBG, while they hover around 3,000 to 4,000 during weekdays. The exact impact on the e-pass needs to be assessed for a proper analysis,” the official said.

INSIGHTS

E-pass system was introduced in the Nilgiris on May 7, 2024, to study tourist arrivals

New e-pass system restricting the number of tourist vehicles was introduced on April 1, 2025

6,000 tourist vehicles are allowed during weekdays

8,000 tourist vehicles are allowed during weekends

Traders dropped shutters in the Nilgiris on April 2, against the new e-pass system

Tourists flock to Valparai following the curbs in Ooty

The Botanical Garden and the Boat House are in a state of neglect in the Nilgiris