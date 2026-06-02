Restrictions at Secretariat to regulate excess crowding

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has imposed restrictions on visitor entry into the Secretariat to regulate crowding and ensure smooth administrative functioning within the campus.
Officials said only visitors possessing valid entry passes would be permitted inside the Secretariat premises. Notices displayed at the main entrance inform visitors about the revised access rules.
The move comes after a significant increase in footfall at the Secretariat over the past two weeks, with large numbers of members of the public and cadres of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) visiting the campus.
According to officials, many people had been arriving at the Secretariat to submit petitions to the Chief Minister's Special Cell.
"Considering the heavy crowd at the Secretariat campus, a petition box of the Chief Minister's Cell has been placed near the main entrance. Members of the public can submit their petitions there without entering the campus, " a Secretariat official said.
Officials noted that the increased crowd had affected routine functioning inside the Secretariat. Canteens operating within the premises reportedly ran out of food by afternoon due to the surge in visitors, causing inconvenience to government employees and officials.
Parking facilities inside the campus were also said to be under considerable strain, with available spaces remaining occupied until late evening.
The restrictions have been introduced to streamline visitor management and reduce congestion caused by non-official visitors, including political party supporters and members of the public, officials said