Restrict number of Jallikattu events to ensure safety: AWBI

CHENNAI: Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) Jallikattu Monitoring Committee nodal officer SK Mittal on Saturday urged the state government to restrict the number of Jallikattu events and strict adherence to the standard operating procedures including mandatory placing of rubber bushes on the bull horns to reduce human fatalities.

The Animal Husbandry department's additional chief secretary Mangatram Sharma held a review meeting at the secretariat to take stock of the preparation to hold Jallikattu events safely in line with the Supreme Court direction.

The meeting was held to discuss reducing deaths and injuries as 362 events in 2023 witnessed 12 human deaths and 8,107 minor and major injuries apart from nine bull deaths.

Mittal stressed restricting the number of events, following the standard operating procedure, Act and Rules, mandatory placing the bushes on bull horns from their origin point till return, and implementation of the Transport of Animal Rules.

"As per the guidelines, no permission should be accorded in the location in human habitats, narrow streets, near roads, water ponds, canals etc. A government order to conduct the Jallikattu event should be issued at least 10 days before the event. Insurance cover should be made more effective and the state shall wet and direct a standard cover issuance, " he demanded.

Mittal said that to restrict the same bull and tamers participating in multiple events, State Jallikattu Bull and Tamers Registration should be maintained.