Restoring power in Nilgiris: Min

CHENNAI: Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday announced that a 250-member team comprising engineers and field workers has been deployed to carry out power restoration work on a war footing in the rain-ravaged Nilgiris district.

Reviewing power situation in the Western Ghats, including The Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, which received heavy rainfall at Tangedco headquarters here, the Minister said that to carry out restoration works, they have adequate stocks of all equipment including poles, cables and transformers.

“Of the 230 high tension poles damaged in heavy rainfall in The Nilgiris, 200 poles were replaced. As many as 302 low-tension poles were replaced out of the 466 damaged ones. Similarly, 16 out of the 25 damaged transformers were replaced and nine transformers were given back feeding to restore power,” he said.

In Dindigul district, the damaged poles, transformers and other equipment were rectified and the power supply was restored at Vadakavunchi, Melpallam and Savarikkadu in the Kodaikanal hills, he said.

“As of Monday 10 am, uninterrupted power supply is being supplied in The Nilgiris and Kodaikanal areas. If there was some interruption in power supply in some areas, it would be restored at the earliest and on a priority basis,” he said.