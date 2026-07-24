Restoring Federal Balance in Medical Education & Practice

National Medical Commission

This trend culminated institutionally in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, enacted under Entry 66 of the Union List, and presented as a historic reform of medical education and professional regulation. Its predecessor, the Medical Council of India (MCI), had forfeited public confidence through pervasive corruption, conflicts of interest and weak accountability, prompting the Parliamentary Standing Committee’s 92nd Report of 2016 to call for comprehensive restructuring.

Yet, by replacing the flawed but participatory MCI with the tightly centralised NMC, the Parliament introduced a different infirmity: a profound federal imbalance in medical education and professional regulation.

The MCI was broadly representative. The Union, States, university medical faculties, State Medical Councils and nationally elected medical practitioners enjoyed distinct and continuing channels of institutional participation. Its president and vice-president were elected by the council.

The NMC marks a decisive transition from an elected regulator to a selected one. All its 33 members — Chairperson, 10 ex officio members and 22 part-time members — are appointed by the Union government. Three part-time members are centrally selected experts. The remaining 19 — 10 nominees of States or Union Territories and 9 of State Medical Councils — are chosen by rotation and draw of lots for two-year terms. Several States therefore have no vote in the Commission at any given time. Major medical hubs such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana may remain excluded for years. In 2025, administrative delay in conducting the draw left the NMC without any State representation for six-and-a-half months.

The Medical Advisory Council under Sections 11-13 includes nominees from every State and Union Territory, State Medical Councils, and other institutions, but it’s merely advisory. The NMC is neither bound by its recommendations nor required to explain their rejection.