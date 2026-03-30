Restored Kakkalur Lake in Tiruvallur opens new recreational space

The project, completed at a cost of Rs 3.52 crore by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has begun attracting hundreds of visitors for morning and evening walks.

Over the past two weeks, residents say the lakefront has emerged as a popular destination for families, with many gathering in the evenings to enjoy the view and walking pathways. Raj Kumar, a resident of Kakkalur, said, “The area used to be covered with weeds and bushes and was a hub for anti-social activities. But now, my children have been eager to visit the lake since its inauguration. I’m surprised at the number of people from different age groups frequenting the space.”

Another resident, Lakshmi, said she had visited the lake with her children. “The absence of parks in the locality has made such spaces necessary,” she pointed out. “My kids love playing here, and I too find the walking path relaxing.”

Renovation work began after an announcement was made by the Chief Minister on April 18 last year. The initial phase of the project was carried out under the Namakku Naame Thittam at a cost of Rs 1.52 crore. Subsequently, additional amenities worth Rs 2 crore were implemented based on public demand, funded through a convergence of CSR, CER and Panchayat Union General Funds.