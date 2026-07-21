Restore power to petitioner’s shop, directs Madras High Court

The interim order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel on a writ petition filed by A Rajendran, a resident of Thuraiyur in Tiruchirappalli district.

The petition was listed as an urgent matter. When it came up for hearing, the petitioner's counsel told the court that Rajendran had been running an optical shop on a piece of land that he purchased in 2019 and had been regularly paying property tax and electricity charges.

However, Thuraiyur MLA Ravishankar, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, allegedly acted out of political vendetta and visited the property on July 15 along with the Revenue Inspector and the Assistant Engineer of Tangedco. The petitioner alleged that the MLA orally instructed the electricity official to disconnect the power supply to his shop and directed the Revenue Inspector to evict him within three days.