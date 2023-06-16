Restore permanent job opportunities in PSUs: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out statistics that revealed more than 42 per cent of jobs in public sector units have been converted into contract jobs, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Central government to convert the temporary jobs into permanent jobs and direct the states to do the same.



"A survey has said that 2.7 lakh jobs in public sector units have been cancelled during the last decade. Moreover, 42.50 per cent jobs are converted into contract jobs. This shows slaughtering of social justice, " Anbumani said in his statement.



He noted that public sector units had 17.30 lakh jobs in 2012-13. But the number had come down to 14.60 lakh in 2021-22. Also, only 19.50 per cent employees in public sector units were contracted workers as on March 2013. This has increased to 42.50 per cent in March, 2022.



"Jobs providing social security is a must for the people to lead dignified life. Even though, job opportunities in private sector have increased and some fields providing high salaries, it is the duty of the government departments and public sector units to give dignified jobs with social security. Reducing the number of jobs will deny job security. This will lead to exploitation of employees by companies, " he warned.



He added, in 2001-02, public sector units had 19.92 lakh permanent jobs. In 2012-13, this had come down to 13.93 lakh and in 2021-22 this came down to 8.40 lakh. In other words, jobs in public sector units came down by 58 per cent in 20 years.



"If the job opportunities doubled in 20 years, it would have helped in development. When the government jobs and public sector units' jobs coming down, the benefit of reservation will become void. Reservation to oppressed communities is not given in private sector jobs, " he said.



He urged the government to restore jobs that are removed after 1991 and convert contract jobs into permanent jobs.

