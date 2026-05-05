Restore old pension scheme, VAOs urge TVK chief Vijay

SIVAGANGA: The Tamil Nadu Village Administrative Officers’ Association has urged Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay to implement the old pension scheme, a long-pending demand of government employees and teachers for 23 years.
In a statement, State president of the association and State general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government Officials’ Union, Arulraj, said the contributory pension scheme should be scrapped and the old pension scheme reintroduced.
He expressed confidence that Vijay would fulfil his poll promise to restore the old pension scheme after assuming office.
The association also sought the resolution of pending demands of Village Administrative Officers, including one-way district transfers.
Arulraj added that government employees and teachers across Tamil Nadu expect the scheme to be implemented at the earliest, along with other pending demand