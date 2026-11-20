CHENNAI: The CPM on Thursday urged the State government to immediately appeal to the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order quashing its ban on transporting minerals to other states.
In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam defended the introduction of Section 3A, which the HC struck down, banning mineral transport to other states. He stood by the State’s legitimate rights to curb illegal quarrying, prevent theft of mineral resources, including beach sand minerals, and address shortages and rising prices of construction materials such as sand and M-sand.
Section 3A was rightly promulgated to the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011, invoking the powers conferred on state governments under Sections 15 and 23C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, the Left leader said.
Shanmugam warned that the High Court’s order could renew shortages of construction materials and artificially raise prices, severely affecting construction activities. He said it could also encourage illegal mineral transport and unregulated exploitation of natural resources.
He further cautioned that the situation could threaten construction workers’ livelihoods and make it harder for economically weaker sections to build houses.
He urged the government to challenge the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court without delay.
Reversing the HC verdict is key to ensuring price stability inTN and environment protection, stated Shanmugam.