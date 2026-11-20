In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam defended the introduction of Section 3A, which the HC struck down, banning mineral transport to other states. He stood by the State’s legitimate rights to curb illegal quarrying, prevent theft of mineral resources, including beach sand minerals, and address shortages and rising prices of construction materials such as sand and M-sand.

Section 3A was rightly promulgated to the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011, invoking the powers conferred on state governments under Sections 15 and 23C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, the Left leader said.

Shanmugam warned that the High Court’s order could renew shortages of construction materials and artificially raise prices, severely affecting construction activities. He said it could also encourage illegal mineral transport and unregulated exploitation of natural resources.