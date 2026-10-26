Restoration works rally in Nilgiris

After a brief lull until noon, heavy rain resumed in Ooty and Coonoor. Trees fell across the suspended Nilgiri Mountain Railway track near Lovedale railway station and on the Ooty-Manjoor road, disrupting movement. Another tree fell on a parked car near the Rose Garden. Over the past two days, tree falls, mudslides and boulders blocking roads were reported at around 30 locations on the Ooty-Mettupalayam and Kotagiri-Ooty ghat roads.

Continuous rain hampered restoration work, a day after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus driver was killed and its conductor injured in a landslide near Burliyar on the Mettupalayam-Ooty road.