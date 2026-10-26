Tamil Nadu

Restoration works rally in Nilgiris

All tourist attractions remained closed across the district while Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru advised tourists to avoid visiting the hills
Representative image
Representative imageANI
Updated on

COIMBATORE: Heavy rain battered the Nilgiris for the third consecutive day on Sunday, triggering multiple incidents of landslides and tree falls, disrupting road traffic and hampering restoration work.

After a brief lull until noon, heavy rain resumed in Ooty and Coonoor. Trees fell across the suspended Nilgiri Mountain Railway track near Lovedale railway station and on the Ooty-Manjoor road, disrupting movement. Another tree fell on a parked car near the Rose Garden. Over the past two days, tree falls, mudslides and boulders blocking roads were reported at around 30 locations on the Ooty-Mettupalayam and Kotagiri-Ooty ghat roads.

Continuous rain hampered restoration work, a day after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus driver was killed and its conductor injured in a landslide near Burliyar on the Mettupalayam-Ooty road.

All tourist attractions remained closed across the district while Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru advised tourists to avoid visiting the hills. As a precaution, vehicle movement, including government buses, was prohibited between 6 pm and 7 am, except for vehicles carrying essential supplies. Traffic was allowed only through the Kotagiri route in the daytime, resulting in congestion. Residents of floodprone Muthamizh Nagar were accommodated at a relief camp in a government school. Meanwhile, a 15-member rescue team continued the search for Bojan (58) of Solur Mattam, who was swept away by flash floods.

Nilgiris
Restoration
works
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in